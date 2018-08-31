Executive summary: sure, it's the Friday before Labor Day weekend, but there's a beta of SuperDuper for Mojave at the bottom of this (interesting?) post!

It Gets Worse

Back when OS X Lion (10.7) was released, the big marketing push was that iOS features were coming "Back to the Mac", after the (pretty stellar) Snow Leopard update that focused on stability, but didn't add much in the way of features.

Mojave (10.14) also focuses on stability and security. But in some ways, it takes an iOS "sandbox" approach to the task, and that makes things worse, not only for "traditional" users who use the Mac as a Mac (as opposed to a faster iPad-with-a-keyboard), but for regular applications as well.

Not Just Automation

Many more advanced Mac users employ AppleScript or Automator to automate complicated or repetitive tasks. Behind the scenes, many applications use Apple Events--which underlay AppleScript--to ask other applications, or parts of the system, to perform tasks for which they are designed.

A Simple Example

A really simple example is Xcode. There's a command in Xcode's File menu to Show in Finder.

When you choose that command, Xcode sends an Apple Event that asks Finder to open the folder where the file is, and to select that file. Pretty basic, and that type of thing has been in Mac applications since well before OS X.

In Beta 8 of Mojave, that action is considered unsafe. When selected, the system alarmingly prompts that "“Xcode” would like to control the application “Finder”." and asks the user if they want to allow it.

Now, there's no real explanation as to why this is alarming, and in this case, the user did ask to show the file in Finder, so they're likely to Allow it, and once done, they won't be prompted when Xcode asks Finder to do things.

A More Complex Example

Back in 2006. when we added scheduling to SuperDuper, we decided to do it in a way that was as user-extensible as possible. We designed and implemented an AppleScript interface, used that interface to run scheduled copies, and provided the schedule driver, "Copy Job", in source form, so users would have an example of how to script SuperDuper.

That's worked out well, but as of Mojave, the approach had to change because of these security prompts.

Wake Up, Time to Die

An AppleScript of any reasonable complexity needs to talk to many different parts of the system in order to do its thing: that is, after all, what it's designed for.

But those parts of the system aren't necessarily things a user would recognize.

For example, our schedule driver needs to talk to System Events, Finder and, of course, SuperDuper itself.

When a schedule starts, those prompts suddenly appear, referencing an invisible application called Copy Job. And while a user might recognize a prompt for SuperDuper, it's quite unlikely they'll know what System Events is, or why they should allow the action.

Worse, a typical schedule runs when the user isn't even present, and so the prompts go without response, and the events time out.

Worse still, a timeout (the system defaults to two minutes) doesn't re-prompt, but assumes the answer is "no".

And even worse yet, a negative response fundamentally breaks scheduling in a way users can't easily recover from. (In Beta 8. a command-line utility is the "solution", but asking the user to resort to an obscure Unix command in order to repair this is unreasonable.)

That's just one example. There are many others.

Reaching an Accommodation

Of course, this is not acceptable. We can't have everything break randomly (and confusingly) for users just because they've installed a new OS version with an ill-considered implementation detail.

Instead, we've worked around the problem.

Scheduling has been completely rewritten for the next version of SuperDuper. We're still using our scripting interface, but the schedule driver is now a command-line application that doesn't need to talk to other system services via AppleEvents to do the things it needs to do. It only needs to talk to SuperDuper, and since it's signed with the same developer certificate, it can do that without prompting. A link to the beta with this change, among others, is at the end of the post.

This does mean, unfortunately, that users who edited our schedule driver can't do that any more: our driver has to be signed, and thus can't be modified. (I'll have more on this in a future post.)

It's more than a bit ironic that an approach that avoids the prompting can do far more, silently, than the original ever could, but that's what happens when you use a 16-ton weight to hammer in a security nail.

When SuperDuper! is started, we've added a blocking prompt for Full Disk Access, which is required to copy your data in Mojave, and--if you're using Sleep or Shut Down--access to the aforementioned System Events, which is used to provide those features. Still ugly, but we've done what we can to minimize the prompts.

What a View

This should remind you of one thing: Windows Vista.

Back when Microsoft released Vista, they added a whole bunch of security prompts that proved to be one of worst ideas Microsoft ever had. And it didn't work. It annoyed users so much, and caused such a huge backlash that they backed off the approach, and got smarter about their prompting in later releases.

Perhaps Apple's marketing team needs to talk to engineering?

Those who ignore history...

Download SuperDuper! 3.2 Public Beta 1