Have no fear. SuperDuper v3.3.1 is here, and it includes full Catalina support! SuperDuper is the wildly acclaimed program that makes recovery painless, because it makes creating a fully bootable backup painless. Its incredibly clear, friendly interface is understandable, easy to use, and SuperDuper's built-in scheduler makes it trivial to back up automatically. It's the perfect complement to Time Machine, allowing you to store a bootable backup alongside your Time Machine volume—and it runs beautifully on your Mac! Version 3.3.1 lets you ignore "missing drive" errors during scheduled copies, and also improves Smart Wake, which ensures your backups happen whether your Mac is awake or asleep...and won't turn on your screen if your Mac is already awake. This new version also improves Smart Delete, an awesome new capability that minimizes the possibility of disk full errors while maintaining safety with no speed penalty, native Notification Center support, a Finder extension to quickly run copies, and other improvements. SuperDuper can even create and copy from snapshots, which means with an APFS backup drive, you can restore today's Smart Update, yesterday's, etc! It's super cool. SuperDuper's interface confirms all your actions in simple, clear language to ensure that the end result is exactly what you intended. Take a look, and click for additional screen shots! · Main Window · Progress · Snapshots · Scheduling · General Options · Advanced Options ·



The SuperDuper! Main Window We all know that using the Macintosh is usually a trouble-free experience. Except when it's not. Like when: Your hard drive starts making that horrible clicking noise that signals an imminent meltdown

that signals an imminent meltdown A momentary lapse of coordination causes your MacBook Pro to take a dirt nap

The system suddenly fails to boot

Your most important day-to-day application isn't working with the system update you just applied

The new driver you just updated is causing your Macintosh to crash

That lousy software you just tried didn't come with an uninstaller, and scattered files all over your drive

You need to restore a stable copy of your system, but don't want to lose what you've been working on

You need to test new versions of the operating system with production data you can't afford to lose It happens to all of us, eventually. And recovering can be a painful, error-prone, time-wasting experience, if it's even possible at all. Until now. Flexibility

Speed

Ease of use

Acclaim

Experts

Testers Carbon copies. And a whole lot more. SuperDuper is the most advanced, yet easy to use disk copying program available for macOS. It can, of course, make a full backup, or "clone" — in moments, you can completely duplicate your boot drive to another drive, partition, or image file. In even less time, you can update an existing clone with the latest data: use Smart Update and, minutes later, your backup is completely up to date! Faster than a speeding bullet – and more accurate! SuperDuper isn't just the most powerful cloner available: it's incredibly fast, too. Its Smart Update feature evaluates hundreds of thousands of files and directories in just minutes, automatically updating your clone to reflect any changes you've made on the original drive – including custom icons, HFS+ attributes, ownership changes... the works! It can even copy (and Smart Update) Time Machine backup volumes! Expertise not required. SuperDuper comes preconfigured, ready to perform all the most common copying and cloning tasks. We've pored over the Apple documentation so you don't have to. Every step of the process carefully follows all Apple recommended policies and procedures. Whether you're making a full backup to a disk image, using Smart Update to update an existing backup, or making a complex clone to test a software update, the process couldn't be simpler: select the source drive, the destination and the appropriate script. Click Copy Now, and SuperDuper does the rest. Doveryai no Proveryai. Most companies would cherry-pick their feedback, and include selected quotes from happy customers. Sure, we could point you to our 4.5 5 star review from Macworld, or many other raves. We could even point you to our back-to-back 2005 and 2006 Eddy Awards! But we're not going to do that. Instead, we encourage you to ask some friends, and look for yourself! Here's a simple Google query for "superduper macintosh review" to get you started. (It means "Trust but Verify".) Clones for experts. Regular backups aren't always the best way to recover for the risk takers out there who jump on every software update. Unless you take specific steps, fully restoring a backup restores everything on the drive, overwriting both the system and user files. If that's what you want to do, great. But it usually isn't, because everything you've done since the backup would be lost! With SuperDuper, though, you can easily "checkpoint" your system with a Sandbox, preserving your computer's critical applications and files while you run on a working, bootable copy. If anything goes wrong, just reboot to the original. When you do, your current Documents, Music, Pictures — even iSync data — are available! You can get back to work immediately! Clones for industry! SuperDuper has enough features to satisfy the advanced user, too. Its simple-but-powerful Copy Script feature allows complete control of exactly which files get copied, ignored, even aliased ("soft linked" for the Unix inclined) from one drive to another! SuperDuper is perfect for software developers, software "seed" sites, QA testers, even system administrators: Developers and Seed Sites

Need to keep up to date with the most recent weekly build of a new operating system? Use the provided "Copy with Shared User Files and Applications" script, or create your own. A few clicks later and your clone is ready to upgrade, without unsafe downgrades, or unsupported "intermediate build" upgrades!

Need to keep up to date with the most recent weekly build of a new operating system? Use the provided "Copy with Shared User Files and Applications" script, or create your own. A few clicks later and your clone is ready to upgrade, without unsafe downgrades, or unsupported "intermediate build" upgrades! QA Testers

Need to regress against a large number of operating system targets, or other types of fixed configurations? Simply save a series of images, and in minutes you can restore them and be ready to test.

Need to regress against a large number of operating system targets, or other types of fixed configurations? Simply save a series of images, and in minutes you can restore them and be ready to test. System Administrators

Need complete control over building a standard image for one, one hundred or one thousand systems? SuperDuper's Copy Scripts make it easy! Get cloned. Give SuperDuper a workout on your own system. Clone to your heart's content—for free. See what else is possible. When you're convinced that SuperDuper is a terrific solution—and a great value at US$27.95—you can click buy now, have the registration entered with a single click, and start using its advanced features immediately! Download the free trial now!

Download Now! You can download SuperDuper! v3.3.1 right now and back up and clone your drives for free— forever!

Buy Now!

US$27.95 Buy SuperDuper! to unlock scheduling, Smart Update (which saves a lot of time), Sandboxes, scripting and more! You can register right from the application, or simply click to buy it now. v3.3.1 now available! The latest version of SuperDuper! is faster, better, fully compatible with macOS Catalina (10.15) - in fact, it's compatible with macOS 10.10 and later, has Smart Wake, Smart Delete, Notification Center support, additional control capabilities, and improves many aspects of the user experience. Of course, it still includes great features like snapshot support, APFS recovery volume support, Backup on Connect, Eject after Copy, Sparse Bundle support, lets you store a bootable backup alongside Time Machine backups, copy Time Machine backups to other drives, and run scheduled copies on demand. As with every update, we've polished and improved many other aspects as well. (A full list can be found by selecting Help > Revision History.) It's a free update for users: existing copies of SuperDuper! will auto-upgrade the next time they are run, or you can download now. Frequently Asked Questions RSS feed now live! You can now subscribe to the frequently asked questions section of the SuperDuper forums. Subscribe now! Want More Information? SuperDuper's full, 60 page User's Guide is available for download. Unanswered questions? Contact us System Requirements SuperDuper v3.3.1 requires Yosemite (macOS 10.10) or later, is Catalina (macOS 10.15) compatible, and supports both APFS and HFS+ volumes. Mavericks (10.9) users can download v3.1.1, Mountain Lion (10.8) users can download v2.9.2, Lion (10.7) users can download v2.8, Tiger (10.4), Leopard (10.5) and Snow Leopard (10.6) users can download v2.7.1, Jaguar (macOS 10.2) users can download v1.5.5, and Panther (macOS 10.3) users can download v2.1.4, the last releases available for those older versions of macOS. Please note that SuperDuper! is not designed to back up to CDs, DVDs or Tape, and needs a location (other than the boot volume) to store the backup - typically a volume on an internal or external (FireWire, USB2, USB3 or Thunderbolt) drive. SuperDuper! only copies APFS (Apple File System) and HFS+ (Mac OS Extended) volumes. Note also that USB drives do not allow booting Power PC based Macintoshes under any version of macOS: this is not a SuperDuper! limitation, but one of the OS. If you would like to boot from a backup stored on an external drive, and have a Power PC based Mac, please purchase a Mac compatible FireWire drive for Power PC Macs. Intel Mac users can boot from USB 2, USB 3, Thunderbolt or FireWire drives. Built by Macintosh users, for Macintosh users. Like all Shirt Pocket products, SuperDuper has been carefully designed, tested and implemented to ensure an excellent user experience. But should you have a problem, our technical support is free! Contact Email your questions and comments. Testing White Paper Available! Check out our white paper that describes how SuperDuper can be used to test multiple versions of an operating system (or anything else that requires system isolation). This methodology is great for ADC members and other "seed" sites! Read it now! Fragmentation White Paper Available! We've also got a brief white paper describing how SuperDuper can be used to quickly defragment your system. Read it now!